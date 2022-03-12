Sununu: NH bill to secede from US ‘crazy’

WESTMORELAND, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says this week’s vote in the Statehouse calling for the Granite State to secede from the United States was “crazy.”

Thirteen Republican lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, which would have required New Hampshire to amend its constitution declaring itself a sovereign state. Over the last two years, the state has seen anti-government protests over pandemic regulations and opposition to federal money for vaccines. More than 300 lawmakers voted against the measure.

“I think it is fair to say that those 13 individuals who actually voted for that crazy piece of legislation do not represent anything having to do with New Hampshire, New Hampshire values, the majority of folks in New Hampshire, anything like that. So, it was absolutely crazy. Very unpatriotic, crazy legislation,” Sununu said.

The Republican governor says that with New Hampshire’s citizen legislature, it’s not uncommon to have “far off” legislation now and again and that it’s time to move on.

