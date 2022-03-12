What to do Saturday, March 12

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, March 12.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a five senses walk Saturday, March 12. Participants join park naturalists to learn to use all five senses to observe their environment. Guests will go for a short walk to put their new skills into practice. This event is for all ages and abilities.

Winooski Memorial Library is hosting a seed share event Saturday, March 12. You can swing by the O’Brien Center from noon to 2 p.m. to snag your seeds. Participants can share, swap, or snag seeds for free, and no registration is required.

Fairfax Community Center is hosting Maple Madness Saturday, March 12.

It’s a town-wide cook/bake-off event in Fairfax. Participants will compete against each other using maple recipes. There are a few maple vendors on site. Maple Madness is a fundraising event to support structural updates of the community center.

