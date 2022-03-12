BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm will be the weather feature today, with accumulating snow. The snow will be heaviest through early afternoon, then quickly taper to snow showers. The wind, however, will pick up out of the northwest during that time, and gust to 45 mph into the overnight hours. So even though only a few snow showers will persist, the wind will cause blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions. Use extreme caution if you must travel today. That said, computer models continue the eastward shift in the track of the storm, which will result in lower accumulations in parts of the region. Total accumulation by early Sunday morning now looks to be 4 to 8 inches for the Champlain Valley and Adirondacks, with the higher 8 to 12 inches now expected to remain east of the Champlain Valley. The bullseye still looks to be the Northeast Kingdom and Coos County, New Hampshire, with 12 to 18 inches possible.

Sunday will be a much quieter day, though unseasonably cold. After morning lows in the single digits and teens, highs will only reach the 20s, making it feel more like January. The cold will be short-lived, however, as spring weather makes a big comeback during the week.

The week will start off with warmer temperatures on Monday. Highs will reach the 40s. A weak cold front will bring showers and snow showers Monday night and Tuesday. Quiet weather is then expected Wednesday through Friday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, and lows in the 20s (excellent maple weather). Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s, and even 60 degrees isn’t out of the question.

One last thing: Daylight Saving Time begins 2 AM on Sunday, so turn your clocks ahead 1 hour tonight. It’s also a good time to check or replace the batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

