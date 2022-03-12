BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of the storm is out of the region, with a general 3 to 6 inches accumulation in the Adirondacks and Champlain Valley, and 4 to 8 inches in the rest of Vermont, and New Hampshire. Snow showers will persist tonight, though mainly in the mountains. An additional 1 to 3 inches is possible in the Adirondacks into early Sunday morning, with 3 to 6 inches in the Northern Green Mountains, and Coos County, New Hampshire. Unfortunately, the wind will pick up out of the northwest, possibly gusting to 45 mph at times. This will cause blowing snow and very poor visibility. Use extreme caution if you have travel plans tonight into early Sunday morning. The remainder of Sunday will be partly sunny and blustery, with highs only in the 20s.

Spring weather will make a comeback during the week. Monday’s highs will be in the 40s. A weak cold front will bring showers and snow showers Monday night and Tuesday. Quiet weather is expected Wednesday through Friday, with highs getting into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Models differ with the forecast for Saturday. At this point, there is the chance for showers with mild temperatures continuing. Stay tuned.

Just a reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins 2 AM Sunday. Turn your clocks ahead 1 hour. It’s also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

