Funding available to Vt. aging agencies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging is now accepting applications from aging services and community organizations for funding that was recently made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The agency says their mission through this funding is to provide direct services to benefit older Vermonters and to support local community groups with the same goals.

Executive Director Mary Hayden says they received a number of funding proposals from organizations that support older Vermonters.

“Someone may want some assistance with an infrastructure issue. We’ve received also some interesting proposals and inquiries about grassroots efforts to make a local community more age-friendly or to create a more livable community, which would benefit all age groups, including older Vermonters,” she said.

The agency will be accepting funding requests until May 1.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.