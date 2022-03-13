Looking ahead: Week of March 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of March 14.

This week is Sunshine Week. It’s a national campaign that aims to promote a dialogue about the importance of open government, transparency and freedom of information, as well as educate about the dangers of excessive secrecy.

The New England First Amendment Coalition joins open government advocates every March to acknowledge Sunshine Week.

They’re planning to host public events in each New England state this week.

Vermont health and education officials say the state will adopt the CDC’s new COVID-risk guidelines on Monday, and that most school-specific guidelines will also be dropped.

Education Secretary Dan French says with COVID cases continuing to drop, the state will do away with the remainder of school-specific mitigation efforts. That includes making masks optional in schools -- regardless of vaccination rates. Masks will also be optional on school busses.

French says COVID testing in schools will continue but those will also be phased out over time.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders will come together for a Freedom & Unity Vigil on the Statehouse steps to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Following remarks, Gov. Scott will sign into law an act relating to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Members of the public are invited to attend and they are encouraged to bring candles or lights.

The event is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

