Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days after Montpelier Police announced the addition of a Chaplain to its staff, the department has reversed course.
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the volunteer Chaplain.
He writes in a post on the department’s Facebook page, the decision was made, “To avoid any further distractions or conflict within the community.”
The goal of the position was to support officers and their families through the mental and emotional demands of the profession.
Neither the Chief nor the Pastor are saying exactly why the decision was made.
