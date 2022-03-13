Supporting women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month: Offbeat Creemee

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s safe to assume most Vermonters have tasted a creemee. Now, there’s a plant-based version you can try. It’s called the “offbeat creemee.”

Aisha Bassett created the offbeat creemee last year.

“We have different flavors from hard scoop ice cream to creemees as well,” she said. “Everything’s dairy-free, egg-free including our toppings, fudge, caramel.”

Bassett says she wanted to ensure people with dietary restrictions and allergies could still enjoy Vermont’s most popular treat.

“I realized there was a lot of people with dietary restrictions who can’t consume dairy or eggs and there wasn’t a market for those people in the summertime to enjoy a creemee, so I set out and just started experiencing in my kitchen with my little ice cream maker until I got the recipe,” Bassett said.

Bassett says the base of the offbeat creemee is oat milk and coconut milk. She says at Offbeat Creemee, you’ll find a lot of the same flavors that you’d see inside an average ice cream shop, lik cookies and cream, mint chip and vanilla.

But Bassett also likes to get creative.

“Blueberry pancakes and lemon meringue pie. And ube crumb is like our number one right now which is a Filipino, purple yam which kind of has a toasty, nutty, vanilla taste,” she said.

Bassett says the best part of serving plant-based creemees is the look on people’s faces when they try it.

“From babies to grown men with the same reaction, the same smiling face. We’ve had kids’ first ice creams here,” she said. “Definitely it’s been the most fulfilling food service industry job I’ve been in. Just being able to provide a different service for people who can’t find that anywhere locally.”

Bassett and her husband opened Offbeat Creemee in Winooski at Myers Community Pool in July 2021.

Offbeat Creemee is currently open part-time but will be back to full-time hours this summer.

