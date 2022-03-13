Advertisement

UVM reclaims America East title

Hoopcats dominate UMBC, punch ticket back to NCAA Tournament
Vermont downs UMBC
Vermont downs UMBC(WCAX)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hoopcats are dancing once again! Vermont is headed back to the NCAA Tournament following a dominant 82-43 victory over UMBC at Patrick Gym in Saturday’s America East Championship Game.

UVM started fast in this one, with Finn Sullivan knocking down an early three and following it up with an old fashioned three-point play. But it was once again the big guns that would separate the Cats from their conference rivals.

Playing in their final game on the Patrick Gym floor, Benny Shungu and Ryan Davis starred in the second half to turn what was a comfortable lead into a full-on rout. The two-time America East Player of the Year would lead the way with 20 while the hometown hero earned tournament MVP honors following a 19-point performance.

“Just knowing how hard we worked all season, all the ups and downs. This moment is everything,” Shungu said after the game. “Going out like that, it can’t get any better man.”

Like they did all year, the Cats got contributions up and down the roster: Sullivan would finish with 14 points, and ten of the 12 Catamounts who played would connect on at least one field goal.

“We got a bunch of caliber players and anybody can go off any night and that’s what makes this team special,” Davis said. “It’s not just one player, it’s just not me, it’s not just Benny, it’s everyone. And that’s what makes this team special.”

It was a special moment for the seniors, able to cap off their careers with one final America East title game victory after having to wait three years since the last opportunity.

“Man, it just feels great,” Isaiah Powell added. “Just so happy for everybody, all our fans. It feels like we’re playing for a lot more than just ourselves out there and I’m just so happy to bring it home.”

“I’m just so happy for our guys and our community,” said head coach John Becker. “You know we got great fan support and a lot of guys that worked hard, that came here to win a championship, and I’m glad we could deliver for them.”

Next Vermont will head to the NCAA Tournament to test their mettle against the nation’s best. The Cats will learn their March Madness draw during the NCAA Tournament selection show at 6p.m. Sunday on WCAX.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Birk
Woman accused of dragging trooper with car arrested
Ambulance generic
Police investigating fatal hit and run in East Barre
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington neighbors react to homeless pod proposal
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown
File image
Vt. priest removed from parish for bucking diocese COVID protocols

Latest News

Hornets, Yellow Jackets sting opposition at the Gut
Essex, Milton claim boys hockey titles
Green Knights down Rutland for D1 boys hoops title
Rice completes three-peat
Spartans, Wildcats advance to Saturday at the Aud
H.S. boys basketball D3 semifinals for Thursday, March 10th
74-42 victory puts Vermont in sixth title game in seven years
Hoopcats roll Bingo, advance to America East Championship