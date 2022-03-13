UVM reclaims America East title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hoopcats are dancing once again! Vermont is headed back to the NCAA Tournament following a dominant 82-43 victory over UMBC at Patrick Gym in Saturday’s America East Championship Game.

UVM started fast in this one, with Finn Sullivan knocking down an early three and following it up with an old fashioned three-point play. But it was once again the big guns that would separate the Cats from their conference rivals.

Playing in their final game on the Patrick Gym floor, Benny Shungu and Ryan Davis starred in the second half to turn what was a comfortable lead into a full-on rout. The two-time America East Player of the Year would lead the way with 20 while the hometown hero earned tournament MVP honors following a 19-point performance.

“Just knowing how hard we worked all season, all the ups and downs. This moment is everything,” Shungu said after the game. “Going out like that, it can’t get any better man.”

Like they did all year, the Cats got contributions up and down the roster: Sullivan would finish with 14 points, and ten of the 12 Catamounts who played would connect on at least one field goal.

“We got a bunch of caliber players and anybody can go off any night and that’s what makes this team special,” Davis said. “It’s not just one player, it’s just not me, it’s not just Benny, it’s everyone. And that’s what makes this team special.”

It was a special moment for the seniors, able to cap off their careers with one final America East title game victory after having to wait three years since the last opportunity.

“Man, it just feels great,” Isaiah Powell added. “Just so happy for everybody, all our fans. It feels like we’re playing for a lot more than just ourselves out there and I’m just so happy to bring it home.”

“I’m just so happy for our guys and our community,” said head coach John Becker. “You know we got great fan support and a lot of guys that worked hard, that came here to win a championship, and I’m glad we could deliver for them.”

Next Vermont will head to the NCAA Tournament to test their mettle against the nation’s best. The Cats will learn their March Madness draw during the NCAA Tournament selection show at 6p.m. Sunday on WCAX.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.