Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite last week’s warm up, it isn’t quite time to close the door on winter.

Plows and other road crews were out in full force Saturday, as winter left its mark on much of our region.

“We never know what we’re going to get until it’s over and done, but we definitely gear up,” Todd Law, of the Vermont Agency of Transportation said.

Law says a majority of crews have shifted their attention from falling snow, to blowing snow.

“We’re going to have a lot of refreeze, and snow blowing over the top and packing on,” Law said. “Our plow routes are anywhere from two to two-and-a-half hours per, so a lot of things can happen.”

Temperatures have fluctuated over the last several days, giving many Vermonters a taste of spring.

John Goff at the National Weather Service in Burlington says, the sudden return of winter weather is normal.

“You’re in a state of flux as the climate kind of changes from a winter regime to more of a spring time regime,” Goff said. “It’s much more of a variable pattern. We can get these sort of ups and downs more typical in March. You’ll also see those in October and November as we go into winter on the front end.”

For many, the clean up process is going to take some heavy lifting.

“It’s just heavy,” Mike Shapiro said. “It’s sticky [and] you’ve got to bang your shovel to get it off. I’ll take another three-weeks of it, then I’m ready for daffodils.

Before the storm, Goff said we are still about 16 in. below average for total snowfall this year. He says Burlington typically averages about 82 in. of snow per season.

