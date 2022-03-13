Advertisement

What to do Sunday, March 13

By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, March 13.

Join the Adirondak Mountain Club for an advanced map and compass winter bushwhack Sunday, March 13. The course is designed specifically for participants with previous map, compass, and snowshoeing experiences. This course will put these skills to the test. The recent snowfall will make this adventure all the more challenging. The hike will take place at the Haystack Mountain Trailhead. Participants will follow an ADK guide along the trail system. This course starts at 9 a.m. and will go on until 4 p.m. Sunday.

This next winter hike adventure is more family-friendly.

The Westford Public Library is hosting a wintery story hike. The hike will take place on the Misty Meadow Trail near the Westford Elementary School. To find the book kiosk follow the signs to the lower parking lot. The story on display is “The Mitten.” The winter story hike starts at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Fletcher Free Library is celebrating Irish Heritage Sunday, March 13.

The library is hosting an introduction to the Irish Language event. Participants will be able to learn dialects, useful phrases, and the history of the Gaelic. Guests will learn the fundamentals of the language in this informal course. You can attend either in-person or online. The class starts at 2 p.m. and will go on until 3 p.m. Sunday.

