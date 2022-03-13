Advertisement

What you can do to prepare for daylight saving time

Time to turn the clocks one hour ahead starting at 2 a.m. Sunday
Time to turn the clocks one hour ahead starting at 2 a.m. Sunday(Source: WFLA)
By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - By 2 a.m. Sunday, it’ll be time to turn the clocks ahead by one hour.

Each year, on the second Sunday in March, Americans spring forward for Daylight Saving Time.

As the days get longer, Dr. Pamela Swift at the Vermont Regional Sleep Center says the time change can throw off a person’s internal clock.

While preparation is recommended a couple days in advance, she says there are things you can do to minimize the impacts.

“On Sunday, wake up at your usual wake up time on the clock. If you usually wake up at 5:30 a.m. you should still wake up at 5:30 a.m. and you go about your day,” Dr. Swift said. “You overcome some of that sleepiness with activity. Whether that’s social activity or mental activity, just keeping yourself busy.”

She says if you really need the rest, take a 20-30 minute nap. It’s also important to stick to your normal bed time.

