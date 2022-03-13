BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was an unseasonably cold day, though some sunshine made for a reasonable day to be outdoors. Now, spring-like weather will make a comeback.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but warmer, with highs in the low 40s. A backdoor cold front will bring snow showers overnight, with possibly an inch or so of accumulation. This front will stall out on Tuesday, with scattered showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, and lows in the 20s...excellent maple weather. The front will then fizzle out. Wednesday is looking fair.

Even warmer weather is on the way for the end of the week. St. Patrick’s Day will have highs in the 50s, with even a few 60-degree readings possible. Models differ a bit with Friday, but at this point it’s looking mild. A storm system is then expected to bring showers on Saturday, then more in the way of scattered showers and mountain snow showers on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.