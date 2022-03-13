BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a much quieter day, though blustery and cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s. A few flurries are possible, especially this afternoon. Tonight won’t be as cold as last night though, with lows holding in the upper teens to low 20s. Spring-like weather makes a comeback starting Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. A weak cold front will bring some rain/snow showers overnight.

The last week of winter will be feeling more like spring, with excellent maple weather on the way, along with ideal spring skiing conditions. Some showers and snow showers will continue Tuesday, especially south. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be fair and warmer. St. Patrick’s Day will feel even more like spring. In spite of mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, with a few 60-degree readings not out of the question. Friday is looking mild as well.

More active weather is expected by Saturday, with a storm system possibly affecting the region. This one looks to be mainly rain, though it may start off as a mix during the morning.

