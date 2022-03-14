Advertisement

2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.

Federal authorities and police in New York and Washington, D.C., are seeking a suspect in the shootings of homeless men. Two men have died. (Source: NYPD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Authorities need help to find a man they say is targeting the homeless in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Police said they believe the suspect, seen in surveillance pictures, shot five homeless men in recent days, killing two of them.

The shootings took place over a nine-day period, and most of the victims were sleeping when they were shot.

The New York Police Department, Washington Metropolitan Police Department, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working together on the investigation.

Authorities are offering a total reward of $55,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Henry Sautner, commanding officer of Manhattan South Detectives, gives an update on a recent shooting of a homeless man in New York City. (Source: WABC/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

