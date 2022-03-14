Advertisement

7 arrested in human smuggling attempt near border

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Seven people were busted in what police are calling a failed human smuggling operation.

It happened on March 6 near the border crossing in Champlain, New York.

The U.S. Border Patrol says cameras captured images of five people walking into the United States and hopping into a waiting car that sped off.

Police helped chase the car down Interstate 87 until it stopped near the Plattsburgh exit.

Police say the five people, who were trafficked from Guatemala and Mexico, were all sent back to Canada.

The driver and a passenger, both of Honduras, are charged with felony alien smuggling. If convicted, they face up to 25 years in prison.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol)

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the...
Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle...
Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Skier rescued, experts warn of higher avalanche risk

Latest News

Vermont State Police say initial reports indicate the owner of the home found two intruders...
Police investigating Westminster shooting
Police arrested a man near his home Monday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed...
Police arrest St. Albans man after high-speed chase
State Sen. Tom Sherman has launched his campaign for governor, promising to get New Hampshire...
Democratic Sen. Tom Sherman running for NH governor
The University of Vermont Medical Center plans to build housing for its employees in South...
UVM Medical Center seeks to build staff housing