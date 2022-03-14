7 arrested in human smuggling attempt near border

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Seven people were busted in what police are calling a failed human smuggling operation.

It happened on March 6 near the border crossing in Champlain, New York.

The U.S. Border Patrol says cameras captured images of five people walking into the United States and hopping into a waiting car that sped off.

Police helped chase the car down Interstate 87 until it stopped near the Plattsburgh exit.

Police say the five people, who were trafficked from Guatemala and Mexico, were all sent back to Canada.

The driver and a passenger, both of Honduras, are charged with felony alien smuggling. If convicted, they face up to 25 years in prison.

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol)

