Adirondack rail trail takes another step closer to reality

Recently the state Department of Transportation completed the removal of rail infrastructure on a 34-mile section of the trail between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) - A planned rail trail on an abandoned train line in the Adirondacks is moving ahead.

Recently the state Department of Transportation completed the removal of rail infrastructure on a 34-mile section of the trail between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid and transferred the property to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

That marks the official start for the design and construction phase for the trail.

The first of three trail stages is expected to be completed by Sept. 2023, and the 119-mile trail between Remsen and Lake Placid is projected to be finished by 2025.

Limited public recreation activities will be allowed on the trail while construction is performed.

