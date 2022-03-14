Advertisement

Battling buffering: New York makes a broadband push

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is pushing to bring service to those remaining high-speed...
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is pushing to bring service to those remaining high-speed have-nots with a $1.4 billion “ConnectALL” program that relies heavily on recently approved federal funds. - File photo(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is pushing to bring service to those remaining high-speed have-nots with a $1.4 billion “ConnectALL” program that relies heavily on recently approved federal funds.

As working and learning from home become more common, the governor argues that affordable broadband has become a necessity.

New York will benefit from the massive infrastructure law signed in November by President Joe Biden, which includes roughly $65 billion for high-speed internet funding nationwide.

The measure includes money for broadband infrastructure in rural areas and a $30-a-month subscription subsidy for lower-income households.

