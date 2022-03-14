Advertisement

Bill would help National Guard, Reserve members get benefits

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire is part of a group of lawmakers that introduced a bipartisan bill to help National Guard and Reserve members receive their benefits upon retirement or completion of service. - File photo(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire is part of a group of lawmakers that introduced a bipartisan bill to help National Guard and Reserve members receive their benefits upon retirement or completion of service.

A particular form is frequently required by the Department of Veterans Affairs and other organizations to certify qualifications for benefits. Pappas and other bill sponsors said it can be difficult and confusing for both the VA and servicemembers to prove all service periods because of the way the current form is drafted. Plus, there’s no form used by the Reserves or the National Guard that is similar.

The bill would update the main form and provide all service members with proof of service. 

