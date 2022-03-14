Advertisement

Bobhouse removal deadline from New Hampshire ice is April 1

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says all bobhouses, or ice shanties, must be removed...
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says all bobhouses, or ice shanties, must be removed from the ice no later than the end of the day on April 1. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says all bobhouses, or ice shanties, must be removed from the ice no later than the end of the day on April 1.

Lt. Robert Mancini of the department’s Law Enforcement Division says the law is designed to ensure that bobhouses and their contents do not fall through the ice and become a hazard to boaters.

Failure to remove a bobhouse from public waters, public property or private property by the deadline, or burning a bobhouse on the ice, can result in fines and a one-year loss of the owner’s fishing license. 

