Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the...
Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
Maple boils at Shelburne Sugarworks
Sugaring season off to a good start thanks to winter storm
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington neighbors react to homeless pod proposal

Latest News

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian...
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
senjeanneshaheen
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19
A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing...
Take a Look: Waterspout chases beachgoers; high tea on tallest mountain