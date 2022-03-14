Advertisement

Chaplain reacts to dismissal from Montpelier Police Department

Chaplain Peter Taraski
Chaplain Peter Taraski(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days after the Montpelier Police Department announced the addition of a chaplain to its staff, the department reversed course without saying exactly why the decision was made.

Monday, Chaplain Peter Taraski told WCAX News what he says happened.

Over the weekend, the police department released a statement saying that the decision was made “to avoid any further distractions or conflict within the community.”

In a statement to WCAX News, Taraski says he was told that he’s racist, that there was too much scripture on his Facebook account and that he was labeled as a Republican.

Taraski said, “The city did not come to me and ask my side of the story. They did not do any research or check any facts. They just made a quick decision.”

We reached out to Chief Brian Peete for comment but did not hear back before this story was published.

Related Stories:

Montpelier Police reverse course on chaplain decision

Montpelier Police to use gel instead of pepper spray

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the...
Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle...
Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Skier rescued, experts warn of higher avalanche risk

Latest News

Vermonters gather for candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine
Lawmakers in Montpelier are talking trash-- they're considering expanding Vermont's bottle...
Would a bigger deposit on bottles incentivize more recycling?
Help for Vermont homeowners who need to fix water, wastewater systems
Teen takes plea deal connected to fatal shooting in Rutland