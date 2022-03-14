Chaplain reacts to dismissal from Montpelier Police Department

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days after the Montpelier Police Department announced the addition of a chaplain to its staff, the department reversed course without saying exactly why the decision was made.

Monday, Chaplain Peter Taraski told WCAX News what he says happened.

Over the weekend, the police department released a statement saying that the decision was made “to avoid any further distractions or conflict within the community.”

In a statement to WCAX News, Taraski says he was told that he’s racist, that there was too much scripture on his Facebook account and that he was labeled as a Republican.

Taraski said, “The city did not come to me and ask my side of the story. They did not do any research or check any facts. They just made a quick decision.”

We reached out to Chief Brian Peete for comment but did not hear back before this story was published.

