Democratic Sen. Tom Sherman running for NH governor

State Sen. Tom Sherman has launched his campaign for governor, promising to get New Hampshire...
State Sen. Tom Sherman has launched his campaign for governor, promising to get New Hampshire back on track after years of what he called divisive partisan politics.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -  State Sen. Tom Sherman has launched his campaign for governor, promising to get New Hampshire back on track after years of what he called divisive partisan politics.

Sherman is a Democrat from Rye. He is in his second term in the Senate. A physician by profession, he has focused on expanding access to health care, lowering prescription drug costs and protecting safe drinking water.

He has criticized Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for signing a state budget that included a ban on abortion after 24 weeks gestation and legislation limiting classroom discussion of racism and other topics.

