Democratic Sen. Tom Sherman running for NH governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State Sen. Tom Sherman has launched his campaign for governor, promising to get New Hampshire back on track after years of what he called divisive partisan politics.

Sherman is a Democrat from Rye. He is in his second term in the Senate. A physician by profession, he has focused on expanding access to health care, lowering prescription drug costs and protecting safe drinking water.

He has criticized Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for signing a state budget that included a ban on abortion after 24 weeks gestation and legislation limiting classroom discussion of racism and other topics.

