Experts warn of higher avalanche risk over the weekend

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh powder over the weekend created ideal ski conditions for many. But the risk for avalanches in some spots was a concern.

“An avalanche is going to be caused by slabs or layers of snow that just kind of give way,” Robert Haynes at NWS Burlington said. “Snow kind of wants to stay bonded together and there’s certain weather conditions that can kind of weaken those bonds.”

Haynes says the danger increases specifically during thaws and amid high winds. As new snow melts on top of the existing snowpack, the slope can become unstable.

“Sections of Essex County in New York and parts of the Northern slopes of the Green Mountains, they get the brunt of those westerly winds. They also got most of the new snowfall that took place yesterday,” Haynes said. “Anywhere where a slope is steeper, is going to have some higher probabilities.”

Crews from Stowe Mountain Rescue were on call Sunday as the conditions posed a risk in certain areas.

Tom Rogers is part of that team. He says while avalanches aren’t very common in Vermont, they can still happen in an instant.

“The snow is just kind of hanging by a thread on the side of a slope,” Rogers said. “A skier will swoop in and all of a sudden put a lot of weight, a lot of stress onto the slope. That causes the snow to slide.”

Rogers says it’s important to know the terrain, and make sure you pack three essential items before you go. A beacon, a probe, and a shovel.

“The beacon goes around your body and it’s what is used to find you if you get buried in an avalanche. The probe is a long instrument that literally probes down in the snow to try to find you under the snow pack,” Rogers said. “Then of course the shovel is used to dig somebody out if they are caught in an avalanche.”

He recommends on top of all that gear, you should also take a buddy with you.

