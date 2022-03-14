Help for Vermont homeowners who need to fix water, wastewater systems

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Help could be on the way for Vermonters who need to repair their wastewater systems. Pandemic money is being spent to help moderate- to low-income Vermonters fix the water in their homes.

The septic system at Chris Hill’s Fair Haven home failed in 2019.

“I looked down where the snow was supposed to be white and it was brown. Upon investigation, there was sewage on top of the ground,” she said.

Hill says it cost around $23,000 to replace the system, a price she was only able to pay with help from her kids and neighbors.

“Fair Haven is a small community with a lot of people and a lot of support, and the town health officer and manager and a lot of friends helped me get through it,” Hill said.

Hill is one of more than 450 Vermonters who have applied to the ARPA Healthy Homes Onsite program. Some $1 million will be divided among low- to moderate-income Vermonters who need to replace or repair failed or inadequate drinking or wastewater systems.

Adam Miller of the Agency of Natural Resources says due to the high volume of applicants and limited funding, the money will be prioritized based on criteria.

“What we’re documenting right now is a significant need in Vermonters that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, when it comes to just providing clean and accessible drinking water and wastewater solutions,” Miller said.

Selected applicants who make less than $65,000 a year could be eligible for 100% of the design cost up to $5,000 and 100% of the construction cost of their system up to $20,000.

Applicants who make between $65,000 and $120,000 a year, could be eligible for 50% of the design cost up to $2,500 and 50% of the construction cost up to $10,000.

“This program is not only able to focus on projects that there’s a need right now, but also to be able to be retroactive up to a certain point,” Miller said.

If she’s selected, Hill plans to use the money to reimburse her kids.

“Even though they say I don’t have to ever, make me feel good in my heart at 71 to know that I could give them each back their $5,000,” she said.

Applications for this program are open until April 15.

Miller says another $3.25 million in ARPA money will be rolled out later this month to assist folks in manufactured housing communities or mobile home parks.

