Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) - A 70-year-old man died Sunday after the truck he was riding in fell through the ice at a pond in Moultonborough.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had gone through the ice at Berry Pond.

The driver was able to exit the truck, but a passenger did not escape.

Rescue workers responded and recovered the man’s body around noon. His identity was not immediately released.

Authorities say both men were experienced at traveling on ice and were familiar with the pond, but rapid changes in the weather led to variable ice conditions statewide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.