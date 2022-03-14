Advertisement

Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) - A 70-year-old man died Sunday after the truck he was riding in fell through the ice at a pond in Moultonborough.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had gone through the ice at Berry Pond.

The driver was able to exit the truck, but a passenger did not escape.

Rescue workers responded and recovered the man’s body around noon. His identity was not immediately released.

Authorities say both men were experienced at traveling on ice and were familiar with the pond, but rapid changes in the weather led to variable ice conditions statewide.

