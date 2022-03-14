MiVT: Mt. Mansfield Creamery

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - More often than not, Stan Biasini spends his days with he, himself and his cheese curds.

“My day is dictated by music, listening to rock and roll and just making cheese and watching curds go around in circles,” he said.

Biasini is the owner and cheesemaker at Mt. Mansfield Creamery and has been since June 2009.

When home construction slowed down in 2009, Biasini made the jump from the floor covering business to the kitchen.

“When I turned 50, I said I’m going to not do floor covering anymore, and start making cheese,” he explained. “And so I picked up a 40-gallon steam kettle and put a hot water heater, attached a hot water to it and went to Consider Bardwell Farm for a two-day cheese class.”

Knowing full well this would be his next endeavor, Biasini found a handful of mentors and set off to figure out how to make delicious cheese some 13 years ago.

“At that time, there [were] only 30 cheesemakers in the state of Vermont. I believe now there’s close to 68, so at that time was a good time to get in, everyone was concerned where their food was coming from,” he said.

Mt. Mansfield Creamery gets their milk from Biasini’s family dairy farm, about four miles up the road from his Morrisville creamery. Managed by his wife and daughter, their herd of 36 Holstein and Brown Swiss cows provides all of the milk they need.

“We make all raw milk cheeses, which means I don’t pasteurize the milk. This morning I just grabbed 120 gallons of milk, put it in the cheese vat,” he said.

On this particular day, he was making a batch of his “Patrolman Blue” cheese. This one, like all of his 10 varieties, is named as a tribute to the Stowe Mountain Resort. Biasini moonlights as a ski and snowboard instructor several times a year.

“Even people that don’t like blue cheese love this blue cheese. It comes on very, very flavorful, but it’s not overpowering like, ‘Oh, there’s all the blue in there,’” he said.

As he waited for his cheese curds to hit the right temperature, he showed us the cheese caves that can house around 6,000 pounds of cheese. When they’re done aging and are sent to store shelves, Biasini says they go fast -- some with a waitlist.

“We have a distinctively different product, I don’t try to copy other people’s recipes. There’s so many different products out there,” he said.

Biasini says that’s what makes these products so “grate.”

