Montpelier city clerk running for secretary of state

Montpelier City Clerk John Odum says he wants to become Vermont's next secretary of state. -...
Montpelier City Clerk John Odum says he wants to become Vermont's next secretary of state. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s city clerk says he wants to become Vermont’s next secretary of state.

John Odum, a Democrat, says he would focus on strengthening election security.

He seeks to fill the position held by current Secretary of State Jim Condos, who is not seeking reelection.

Odum, who has served as Montpelier city clerk for a decade, is also a certified ethical computer hacker. He says he would use that inside knowledge to bolster security surrounding Vermont elections.

“I’m not pretending I’m going to the be IT guy, but I think it’s something that I can be involved in in no way like any other secretary of state has been,” Odum said.

The current deputy secretary of state, Chris Winters, is also seeking the position. Winters is also a Democrat.

