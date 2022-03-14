More communities approve keno game in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery says a total of 91 communities have voted to approve keno since the electronic bingo-type game was approved by the state in 2017.

The latest communities to approve the game last week were Deerfield and Plymouth. Voters in Conway will consider it April 12, as well as whether to permit the operation of retail sportsbooks.

The lottery says the game, known as Keno 603, has generated nearly $148 million in total sales over the past five years, including more than $36 million this fiscal year.

The game is currently offered in more than 200 establishments statewide.

