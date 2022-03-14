Advertisement

More communities approve keno game in New Hampshire

Keno-File photo
Keno-File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery says a total of 91 communities have voted to approve keno since the electronic bingo-type game was approved by the state in 2017.

The latest communities to approve the game last week were Deerfield and Plymouth. Voters in Conway will consider it April 12, as well as whether to permit the operation of retail sportsbooks.

The lottery says the game, known as Keno 603, has generated nearly $148 million in total sales over the past five years, including more than $36 million this fiscal year.

The game is currently offered in more than 200 establishments statewide. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the...
Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
Maple boils at Shelburne Sugarworks
Sugaring season off to a good start thanks to winter storm
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington neighbors react to homeless pod proposal

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is pushing to bring service to those remaining high-speed...
Battling buffering: New York makes a broadband push
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire is part of a group of lawmakers that introduced a...
Bill would help National Guard, Reserve members get benefits
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says all bobhouses, or ice shanties, must be removed...
Bobhouse removal deadline from New Hampshire ice is April 1
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian...
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19