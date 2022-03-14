Advertisement

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian...
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian presidential office after their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)(Efrem Lukatsky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shaheen, a Democrat in her third term, said she tested positive on Sunday and is following quarantine protocols. She says she is grateful that she has a mild case after having received both vaccine doses and a booster and urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Shaheen, who is 75, was the first woman in the U.S. to serve as both governor and U.S. senator. She served as governor from 1997-2003 and was elected to the Senate in 2008.

