New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shaheen, a Democrat in her third term, said she tested positive on Sunday and is following quarantine protocols. She says she is grateful that she has a mild case after having received both vaccine doses and a booster and urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Shaheen, who is 75, was the first woman in the U.S. to serve as both governor and U.S. senator. She served as governor from 1997-2003 and was elected to the Senate in 2008.

