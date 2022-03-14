Advertisement

Owner of Cog Railway proposes lodging on Mount Washington

The project calls for stationing 18 rail cars in the area known as Lizzy's Station from mid May...
The project calls for stationing 18 rail cars in the area known as Lizzy's Station from mid May through mid October which would accommodate up to 70 guests.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW HAMPSHIRE (AP) - The owner of a railway that runs up Mount Washington is proposing accommodations and a restaurant near the summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak.

The $14 million project comes several years after Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby scrapped plans to build a 35-room hotel with a restaurant following fierce opposition from environmentalists.

The project calls for stationing 18 rail cars in the area known as Lizzy’s Station from mid May through mid October which would accommodate up to 70 guests.

If the project gets all its state and county permits, it would take about seven years to complete.

