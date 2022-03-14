Advertisement

Pi Day: Fascinating facts about an ‘infinite’ number

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Pi Day! That’s because March 14, or 3-14, is the start of the number pi.

It’s a transcendental number, and so far, after trillions of digits have been calculated, we still haven’t found that it repeats or ends.

UVM Assistant Math Professor Christelle Vincent says even though it goes on and on, people who study pi haven’t found that it favors one digit or a number as it’s calculated.

I asked why the number pi gets such attention. She thinks it’s because it’s so common.

“I think that it’s everyone’s first transcendental number. It’s really simple. I mean I have a 3-year-old, he can already talk about circles. Everyone knows circles, we see them in the world,” Vincent said.

Pi Day was officially recognized by Congress in 2009. Many people celebrate with pizzas or dessert pies, which Vincent says some math experts find frivolous, but she says she thinks it’s fun.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Christelle Vincent.

