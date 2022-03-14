Advertisement

Police arrest St. Albans man after high-speed chase

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a man near his home Monday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed chase through Franklin County.

Investigators say it started when a deputy tried to pull over Nathan Robtoy in St. Albans Town, but Robtoy took off.

Police say they followed him to Swanton, and when he hit 80 mph, they called off the chase. They say they later found Robtoy in an abandoned building near where he lives in St. Albans City.

Police say Robtoy was taken to the hospital because he was exhausted from running.

Police say Robtoy was taken to the hospital because he was exhausted from running.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)

Robtoy was already wanted by the state. Now, he faces several new charges in connection with the chase.

