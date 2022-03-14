Advertisement

Police investigating Westminster shooting

Vermont State Police say initial reports indicate the owner of the home found two intruders inside and shot at them. One of them was hit.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Westminster.

It happened Monday just before 11 a.m. inside a mobile home at Shady Pines Park off Back Westminster Road.

Vermont State Police say initial reports indicate the owner of the home found two intruders inside, a man and a woman, and shot at them. The man was hit.

The extent of his injuries is unknown, but the man was airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

Police say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

