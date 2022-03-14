Police investigating Westminster shooting

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Westminster.

It happened Monday just before 11 a.m. inside a mobile home at Shady Pines Park off Back Westminster Road.

Vermont State Police say initial reports indicate the owner of the home found two intruders inside, a man and a woman, and shot at them. The man was hit.

The extent of his injuries is unknown, but the man was airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

Police say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.