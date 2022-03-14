Advertisement

Snowplow Spotlight: Snow on the Go and Plowy McPlowFace

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this week’s Snowplow Spotlight, we are highlighting two plows: Plowy McPlowFace and Snow on the Go.

Mike Young drives Snow on the Go. The truck was named by kids at the Tunbridge Central School.

Young has been with the state for 14 years and plows Route 110 from Royalton through Tunbridge and ends in Chelsea. He’s a long time resident of Tunbridge and loves the naming of all the trucks.

And the truck we’ve all been waiting for Plowy McPlowFace. The truck got its name from students at the Bridge School in Middlebury.

A British agency let the internet choose the name of a research boat and Boaty McBoatFace was the winner, so this is a spinoff of that. But unlike Boaty, which got renamed, Plowy is here to stay.

James Conway drives the truck on Route 7 from New Haven Junction to Salisbury.

