Sununu calls on NH Legislature to waive taxes to counter rising costs

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on state lawmakers to waive some taxes to counter rising costs.

Sununu says because of rising inflation, he wants the state to temporarily suspend its nearly 24 cents per gallon gas tax.

He says lawmakers should also consider suspending New Hampshire’s 8.5% rooms and meals tax.

He says high prices are hitting low-income families and those on fixed incomes especially hard.

“The Legislature is in session now and I know they are looking at it. I’ve made it really clear that I am supportive of all those potential avenues and I hope they take them up,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire. “Whether it’s a gas tax reprieve, a reprieve on the rooms and meals tax. I will look at anything the Legislature wants to take up if they want to provide some temporary tax relief.”

Sununu says Granite Staters were feeling the pinch of inflation and rising gas prices before the current conflict in Ukraine, but he acknowledges that war is making things worse.

