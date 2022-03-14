Sununu: New Hampshire balanced business, safety during COVID

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is reflecting on the last two years of the pandemic.

It was just over two years ago that the Granite State recorded its first case of the coronavirus. Of course, little was known about the virus back then.

Two years later, Sununu says his biggest takeaway from the pandemic was finding the right balance between public safety and continuing to support the economy.

“My biggest takeaway is the people of New Hampshire responded incredibly well. I mean, we really found a balance between keeping businesses open, finding a pathway and reinvesting in our businesses here but also having the right regulatory guidelines to keep us safe. We ended up with one of the lowest fatality rates of COVID in the country,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

To date, New Hampshire has recorded just over 2,400 deaths due to the virus. There have been more than 300,000 cases across the state, the majority of which have come in the last six months.

