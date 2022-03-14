Advertisement

Ukrainian-Americans rally for humanitarian bill at Vermont capitol

About 100 Vermonters rallied for Ukraine on the statehouse Sunday
About 100 Vermonters rallied for Ukraine on the statehouse Sunday(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - On the 18th day of Russia’s war on Ukraine, about 100 Vermonters rallied on the statehouse steps in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian-Americans living in Vermont shared their connections to the country and educated community members on how they can help.

Congressman Peter Welch says he wants to offer Ukraine as much military and humanitarian aid as possible. He says he’s confident Vermonters will welcome refugees with open arms.

Organizers say they appreciate the support.

“No one in the 21st century should be talking to their families, to their dear ones, their loved ones, and hear about them being bombed, hear about missiles, seeing missiles hitting them, getting to hear the sounds of war and bombing of gunfire outside,” said Ukrainian-American Yulia Gulenko Rudick, who helped organize the rally. “When I talk to them, I’m afraid I won’t talk to them again. I don’t know if there’s a missile gone wrong that could hit them How is this even possible? We are in the 21st century.”

This rally comes as a bill now sits on Gov. Phil Scott’s desk that would send Ukraine $644,826. That’s one dollar for every Vermonter.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the...
Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
Maple boils at Shelburne Sugarworks
Sugaring season off to a good start thanks to winter storm
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington neighbors react to homeless pod proposal

Latest News

Avalanche risk increases Sunday in Vt.
Experts warn of higher avalanche risk over the weekend
Experts warn of higher avalanche risk over the weekend
Entering year three of the pandemic in Vermont
Hundreds take the plunge into a frigid Lake Champlain