Ukrainian-Americans rally for humanitarian bill at Vermont capitol

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - On the 18th day of Russia’s war on Ukraine, about 100 Vermonters rallied on the statehouse steps in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian-Americans living in Vermont shared their connections to the country and educated community members on how they can help.

Congressman Peter Welch says he wants to offer Ukraine as much military and humanitarian aid as possible. He says he’s confident Vermonters will welcome refugees with open arms.

Organizers say they appreciate the support.

“No one in the 21st century should be talking to their families, to their dear ones, their loved ones, and hear about them being bombed, hear about missiles, seeing missiles hitting them, getting to hear the sounds of war and bombing of gunfire outside,” said Ukrainian-American Yulia Gulenko Rudick, who helped organize the rally. “When I talk to them, I’m afraid I won’t talk to them again. I don’t know if there’s a missile gone wrong that could hit them How is this even possible? We are in the 21st century.”

This rally comes as a bill now sits on Gov. Phil Scott’s desk that would send Ukraine $644,826. That’s one dollar for every Vermonter.

