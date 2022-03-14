Advertisement

UVM Medical Center seeks to build staff housing

The University of Vermont Medical Center plans to build housing for its employees in South...
The University of Vermont Medical Center plans to build housing for its employees in South Burlington. - File photo(FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont Medical Center plans to build housing for its employees in South Burlington.

The hospital is working with a developer to build 61 apartment units for full-time medical staff.

The hospital says a severe workforce shortage is facing the region’s employers, especially health care providers.

One barrier to recruiting new employees is a lack of housing. So the medical center is investing $2.8 million to help finance the roughly $15 million project.

Medical Center Vice President Al Gobeille says the goal is to have the apartments completed within a year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the...
Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle...
Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm

Latest News

State Sen. Tom Sherman has launched his campaign for governor, promising to get New Hampshire...
Democratic Sen. Tom Sherman running for NH governor
Mt. Mansfield Creamery's "Patrolman Blue" is a popular choice among customers. Biansini says it...
MiVT: Mt. Mansfield Creamery
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian...
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19
senjeanneshaheen
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19