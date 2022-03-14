UVM Medical Center seeks to build staff housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont Medical Center plans to build housing for its employees in South Burlington.

The hospital is working with a developer to build 61 apartment units for full-time medical staff.

The hospital says a severe workforce shortage is facing the region’s employers, especially health care providers.

One barrier to recruiting new employees is a lack of housing. So the medical center is investing $2.8 million to help finance the roughly $15 million project.

Medical Center Vice President Al Gobeille says the goal is to have the apartments completed within a year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)