Vermont earns No. 13 seed, will play No. 4 Arkansas in Round of 64

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Selection Sunday came and it delivered the University of Vermont men’s basketball team the 13th seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

March is here and the Cats will head to Buffalo to face No. 4 Arkansas in the Round of 64. Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET on Thursday (Mar. 17) with the game airing on TNT.

