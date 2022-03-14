Advertisement

Vermont earns No. 13 seed, will play No. 4 Arkansas in Round of 64

UVM heads to Buffalo to open NCAA Tournament campaign against the Razorbacks
UVM heads to Buffalo to open NCAA Tournament campaign against the Razorbacks
By Jake Stansell
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Selection Sunday came and it delivered the University of Vermont men’s basketball team the 13th seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

March is here and the Cats will head to Buffalo to face No. 4 Arkansas in the Round of 64. Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET on Thursday (Mar. 17) with the game airing on TNT.

