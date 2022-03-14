Vermont enters year 3 of the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two years ago Sunday, Gov. Phil Scott issued an executive order to protect his people from COVID-19, launching an unprecedented chapter in Vermont history. In the days, weeks, and months that followed, mask mandates were made, schools closed, and businesses struggled to survive.

Today, 87% of Vermonters have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 608 have tragically died from the virus.

“Today, I declared a state of emergency, and through these emergency powers, I’m implementing several additional mitigation strategies,” Gov. Scott announced to the Green Mountain State on March 13, 2020.

Many recall it as ‘the start of the pandemic’ here in Vermont. The executive order prohibited large social gatherings with more than 250 people and discouraged nonessential out-of-state travel for state employees.

In the 730 days that have passed, we’ve worn our masks and sanitized our hands.

For the youngest Vermonters, that’s the only life they know. “We had our daughter two months before the shutdown. We were focused on becoming parents for the first time,” said Annie Coppock of Winooski.

Some businesses were lost and others born. “We opened July 2020 right in the middle of all the crazy, and it’s been great to see how much the community has responded,” said Morgan of Barre.

We’ve worked and learned from home. “We stayed busy. He was working. I started medical school. It definitely kept me busy, and it was ok to be inside,” Sydney Cardozo of Burlington said.

But the unprecedented times took tolls on many.

“I think people are feeling really exhausted and burned out and confused. It’s been a long time,” said Gretchen Hoyum, a mental health counselor at Gifford Health Care. She notes how different this stage of the pandemic feels compared to when it first began.

“There was a lot more empathy, I think, people had for each other. But now people are tired. I think there’s compassion fatigue, in a way,” she said.

The World Health Organization reports in the first year of the pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 15%.

Hoyum says she’s noticed more people seeking mental health care, leaving providers and patients to grapple with long waitlists. And while the events of the last two years continue to weigh on us all, she recommends incorporating self-care into your daily routine and doing small things that bring you joy.

“My wife got the virus twice, so that was a little tough, but, I mean, we’ve tried to get outdoors and walk the dogs, stuff like that,” said Chip Edgar, who’s visiting Burlington.

