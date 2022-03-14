Vermont loosens COVID protocols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, Vermont health leaders say it’s up to you to decide when you wear a mask in places not mandatory at the local level.

The state is adopting the CDC’s new COVID-risk guidelines on masks and quarantining.

State leaders say the CDC guidelines are based on hospital capacity and not case numbers. But because of Vermont’s size and the mobility of the population, Vermont will use a statewide approach and not the CDC’s county-by-county designation.

This also changes isolation and quarantine guidelines.

The health department says people who test positive are recommended to isolate for five days.

Those who are close contacts and not up to date on their vaccines should be tested but do not have to quarantine.

