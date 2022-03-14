Advertisement

Vermont loosens COVID protocols

Starting Monday, Vermont health leaders say it’s up to you to decide when you wear a mask in places not mandatory at the local level.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, Vermont health leaders say it’s up to you to decide when you wear a mask in places not mandatory at the local level.

The state is adopting the CDC’s new COVID-risk guidelines on masks and quarantining.

State leaders say the CDC guidelines are based on hospital capacity and not case numbers. But because of Vermont’s size and the mobility of the population, Vermont will use a statewide approach and not the CDC’s county-by-county designation.

This also changes isolation and quarantine guidelines.

The health department says people who test positive are recommended to isolate for five days.

Those who are close contacts and not up to date on their vaccines should be tested but do not have to quarantine.

Related stories:

Tips for parents navigating new masking rules with their kids

Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the...
Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Vermonters cleaning up after late winter storm
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
Maple boils at Shelburne Sugarworks
Sugaring season off to a good start thanks to winter storm
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Burlington neighbors react to homeless pod proposal

Latest News

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Skier rescued, experts warn of higher avalanche risk
Stowe Mountain Rescue crews continue to urge skiers and riders to play it safe after a skier...
Skier rescued, experts warn of higher avalanche risk
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Williston barn damaged in fire
A barn in Williston has about $50,000 worth of damage after a flame is sparked in the boiler...
Williston barn damaged in fire