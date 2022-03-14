Advertisement

Vermonters gather for candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine

Russia expands its offensive to western Ukraine.
Russia expands its offensive to western Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Govt., Kremlin Press Service, Twitter/@Ukroblogger, @Moon, @Osin, Instagram/@ohmadyt, Telegram/Zelensky)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - People gathered in Essex Junction Monday evening for a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine nearly three weeks ago. Since then, the UN estimates the death toll there is about 600 but has acknowledged that’s likely a major undercount. And people continue to flee the country.

People gathered at the Five Corners with messages of support, candles and some even had instruments.

“It’s important to show the solidarity because we need to care for each other and show support for people suffering in other countries right now,” said Troy Austin, who organized the vigil.

The group planned to keep the vigil going until about 7 p.m.

