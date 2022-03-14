Vermonters gather for candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - People gathered in Essex Junction Monday evening for a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine nearly three weeks ago. Since then, the UN estimates the death toll there is about 600 but has acknowledged that’s likely a major undercount. And people continue to flee the country.

People gathered at the Five Corners with messages of support, candles and some even had instruments.

“It’s important to show the solidarity because we need to care for each other and show support for people suffering in other countries right now,” said Troy Austin, who organized the vigil.

The group planned to keep the vigil going until about 7 p.m.

