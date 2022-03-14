Advertisement

Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores

By CNN Business staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with digital screens as part of a pilot program.

Some people took to social media to say they do not like them. For example, digital doors were seen showing product that was not inside when opened.

“What if you’re sold out of something and it doesn’t register?” @robtechclips asked. “If only there was a way that we could see inside of a freezer - you know, like a glass door.”

The technology comes from Cooler Screens. CEO and co-founder Arsen Avakian says he started the company when he saw the customer experience gap between shopping online and shopping in a physical store and wanted to bring the experiences together.

“We’re creating this hybrid experience, right?” Avakian said. “You are shopping in a physical store, and all the best that comes with it … but you get the benefit of as if you’re shopping online and having all this richness of information and content and interaction.”

The company tries to create what it calls a “retail media network.” Brands pay Cooler Screens to run ads, and retailers such as Walgreens share a cut from the advertisement.

Sensors and cameras are set up inside and outside of the fridges to track consumer activities.

