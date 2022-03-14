What’s next following recent organic dairy announcements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There were two major announcements in just the last two weeks surrounding organic dairy and the farmers behind the industry, so what’s next?

Organic Valley announced they would be offering a market to 80 farmers in our region looking for homes, and the USDA decided to make a $20 million investment in the industry.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says this is a big step forward. It’s what they were hoping for when the Vermont and New England Dairy Task Forces were brought together, but there is still some work to be done.

The $20 million from the USDA is currently being worked out by the Dairy Task Force to determine how best to distribute it in grant form for Vermont’s farmers.

There is a 60 day window the team is in to determine how to divvy up the funds and how to lay out grants to make those funds accessible.

The goal is to invest in farm infrastructure like driveways, barns, or space for trucks to get in and out of farms for pickup or delivery.

Another goal is in region processing, meaning less traveling for the dairy.

Diane Bothfeld with the Agency of Agriculture says it’s all about accessing local markets.

“How do you get more dairy products into our colleges, our hospitals organic or conventional products? How do you get those into those colleges, look at infrastructure on our farms what else do they need? It wouldn’t be very smart to fix one thing, but oh we need to fix this too so really looking at these farms as a whole. On that infrastructure and how can we use these funds to bring these farms up to date, so they can access some of these markets,” said Bothfeld.

The USDA money could help some of the dairy farms that didn’t get picked up in the Organic Valley deal.

Organic Valley committed to helping 13 farms in Vermont, 50 in New York, and one in New Hampshire.

There are five that have not received letters of intent from Organic Valley but are close, so they need a few upgrades which the $20 million will help with.

Bothfeld estimates only a handful are left in Vermont without a market at this point, but their contract with Horizon doesn’t end until next February.

She says those left are still a top priority.

“The USDA gave us a lot more flexibility than we may have had in the past to assist some farms to make needed changes, so there are other things to bring to bare to assist people and it will be a one-on-one conversation of what do you need for your individual farm,” said Bothfeld.

Bothfeld says now is the time to be thinking about total overhaul.

“Thinking broadly about how all everything connects, that’s going to be really important as well. Doing a one off in one area, that doesn’t connect with the rest of the supply chain or industry. We really got to take a hard look at that, so I think there are a lot of things that got started with existing funding or existing activities and now it’s time to really build on those to connect this industry and produce all those great dairy products for the population here on the East Coast,” said Bothfeld.

Bothfeld says going forward, she wants to make sure it is all hands on deck, ranging in resources from UVM Extension and their dairy management programs, as well as the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board Farm Viability Program.

But also keeping lines of communication with other states open, continuing to focus on a regional approach.

