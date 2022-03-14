Why a Vermont theater group is rebranding itself after 86 years

WESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s oldest professional theater is undergoing a name change. After 86 years, the Weston Playhouse Theater Company will now go by the Weston Theater Company.

As the theater company has continued to grow over the years, they’re now changing their name to adapt with the company.

The Weston Theater Company now has two venues-- the historic playhouse building and their newer Walker Farm.

The new name is an effort to encompass both locations under one theater company.

Though the name has changed, the work that they’re doing within the community will not.

“We do a lot of musicals, we also do great classic plays like Edward Albee and Shakespeare, and we’re also doing a lot of original work. We’re both working with playwrights and composers and musical theater creators to develop new work, as well as doing some of the most special plays that have opened on Broadway,” said Susanna Gellert, the executive artistic director of the Weston Theater Company.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Susanna Gellert.

Their season opens with “Shrek The Musical.” They’ll tour the state performing the family favorite during June and July.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.