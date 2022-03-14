Advertisement

Why a Vermont theater group is rebranding itself after 86 years

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s oldest professional theater is undergoing a name change. After 86 years, the Weston Playhouse Theater Company will now go by the Weston Theater Company.

As the theater company has continued to grow over the years, they’re now changing their name to adapt with the company.

The Weston Theater Company now has two venues-- the historic playhouse building and their newer Walker Farm.

The new name is an effort to encompass both locations under one theater company.

Though the name has changed, the work that they’re doing within the community will not.

“We do a lot of musicals, we also do great classic plays like Edward Albee and Shakespeare, and we’re also doing a lot of original work. We’re both working with playwrights and composers and musical theater creators to develop new work, as well as doing some of the most special plays that have opened on Broadway,” said Susanna Gellert, the executive artistic director of the Weston Theater Company.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Susanna Gellert.

Their season opens with “Shrek The Musical.” They’ll tour the state performing the family favorite during June and July.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says Pastor Peter Taraski will no longer serve as the...
Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle...
Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Skier rescued, experts warn of higher avalanche risk

Latest News

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on state lawmakers to waive some taxes to counter...
Sununu calls on NH Legislature to waive taxes to counter rising costs
Russia expands its offensive to western Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Govt., Kremlin Press...
Vermonters gather for candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine
Chris Hill's Fair Haven backyard in 2019 after her septic system failed.
Help for Vermont homeowners who need to fix water, wastewater systems
mm
What the rebranded Weston Theater Company is working on