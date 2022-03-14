Williston barn damaged in fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A barn in Williston has about $50,000 worth of damage after a flame is sparked in the boiler room.

Williston firefighters say it happened Sunday around 11 a.m. on Oak Hill Road.

They say the property owner and neighbors jumped in quickly, using fire extinguishers and snow to limit the spread of the fire.

Fire crews arrived and called in several other departments, and the barn was cleared in about two hours.

Investigators say it started in the boiler room and was an accident.

They remind people to dispose of hot ashes outside.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.