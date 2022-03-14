BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some winter weather over the weekend, spring temperatures will be on the increase over the next several days. We may see a few rain or snow showers early Tuesday morning, and again later Tuesday afternoon, but skies will clear up after that, with a very nice stretch of weather ahead for the middle and end of the work week.

A few quick moving clipper system will swing through over the next 24 hours. The first will come through late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with a quick dusting of snow or a few rain showers. Temperatures will warm up through the day with a second system coming through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Again we may see some light snow accumulations over the northern mountains before the system moves out on Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are all looking nice will partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Thursday is looking like our warmest day of the week with highs approaching 60 degrees. Most spots through the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain arrives on Saturday for a soggy start to the weekend. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with lingering rain and snow showers for the first day of Spring on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.