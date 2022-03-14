BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This last work week of winter will feature some unsettled weather for the start of the week, but we will get in on a serious spring preview by the end of the week.

A weak frontal boundary will be bouncing around, up & down, back & forth, today through Tuesday. With waves of moisture riding along that front, we will get in on some on & off snow & rain showers, which won’t amount to much. There may be some light snowfall accumulation in some of the higher elevations through Tuesday, around 1-3″ worth.

Then get ready for a serious spring preview for mid/late week. High temperatures will be jumping up into the 50s starting on Wednesday. We may get some low 60s for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.

As we get into the weekend, the last day of winter is looking wet with periods of rain as a frontal system comes through. The rain will end up with some rain & snow showers on Sunday as it cools down just a bit for, ironically, the first day of spring. Spring begins, officially, with the vernal equinox, which happens at 11:33 AM this Sunday.

There could still be some slick spots on roads over the next couple of days, so continue to take it easy out there. -Gary

