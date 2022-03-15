Analysis: Why is Biden seeking more COVID cash?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White House officials Tuesday warned that the country’s COVID-19 response could be curtailed if lawmakers fail to pass a key funding package.

There was $22.5 billion in supplemental funding for COVID included in last week’s omnibus spending package, but it was stripped out by Democrats, who have introduced a standalone bill that now faces an uncertain future.

So why is the Biden administration calling on Congress for more relief funding when COVID numbers in Vermont and around the country are continuing to drop?

Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Tom Inglesby, a senior advisor to the White House COVID Response Team, and former director for the Center of Health Security at Johns Hopkins.

